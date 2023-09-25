NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.68

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.68 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 2174466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

