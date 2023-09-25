Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 44935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
