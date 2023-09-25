Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.15

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 44935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.