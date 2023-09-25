OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.15 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $62.86 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000919 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

