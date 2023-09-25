Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Orora Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.4134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.