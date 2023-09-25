Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 176,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 124,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
The firm has a market cap of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,190,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
