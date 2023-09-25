Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 0.8%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 163,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 197,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Passage Bio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

