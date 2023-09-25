Pax Dollar Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $482.75 million and $4.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005535 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

