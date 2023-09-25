Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 14%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 7,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
