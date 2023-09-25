Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 739 at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 739 ($9.02) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHNX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.57) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.73) to GBX 718 ($8.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680.33 ($8.31).
View Our Latest Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,810.81%.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.