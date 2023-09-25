Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 739 at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 739 ($9.02) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHNX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.57) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.73) to GBX 718 ($8.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680.33 ($8.31).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.24). 3,367,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($7.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,810.81%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

