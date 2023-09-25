Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Trading Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.29. The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Pinnacle Renewable Energy
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.
