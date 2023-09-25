Pollen Street (LON:POLN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.93% from the company’s previous close.
Pollen Street Trading Up 1.4 %
LON:POLN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 598 ($7.30). 19,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.24. The firm has a market cap of £383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.00 and a beta of 0.20. Pollen Street has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800 ($9.77).
Pollen Street Company Profile
