Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.79. 4,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

About Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.