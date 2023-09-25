Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.79. 4,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.
The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.
