Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 0.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 13,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, insider Laton Spahr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

