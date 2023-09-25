Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.83 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00008228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $226.62 million and $23.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.44 or 0.06041729 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

