Qtum Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $226.46 million and $20.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00008240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.13 or 0.06049603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

