Radix (XRD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.17 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $624.23 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,658,832,846 coins and its circulating supply is 10,258,832,846 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.