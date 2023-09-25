Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verint Systems (VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2023 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/8/2023 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $25.00.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2023 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Verint Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. 554,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,402. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,843,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

