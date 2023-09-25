ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $130.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00244278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

