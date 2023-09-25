Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Trading Down 11.8%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Remedent Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

