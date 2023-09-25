Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $53.01 million and $302,166.50 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

