Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,488.48 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $24,488.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,290.15 or 1.00032505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00125864 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $24,908.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.