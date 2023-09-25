Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 36,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

