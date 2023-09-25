SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 336,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 390,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

