Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Up 1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. 75,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 148,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

