SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after buying an additional 1,556,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,163,000 after buying an additional 1,872,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.37. 2,907,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,910. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.