SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Down 1.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.18. 52,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 64,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($21.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.49) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,300 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SSEZY
SSE Stock Performance
SSE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.8005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.