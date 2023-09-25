SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Down 1.1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.18. 52,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 64,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($21.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.49) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,300 ($28.09) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSEZY

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.8005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.