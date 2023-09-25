STASIS EURO Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.59 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.59 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

