Steem Market Cap Reaches $76.17 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $76.17 million and $2.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,235.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00245415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.96 or 0.00804103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00548484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00117349 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,636,027 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

