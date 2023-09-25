StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Curis Stock Down 4.9 %

CRIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 216,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,467. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,297 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 500,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Curis by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Curis by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

