Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $22.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $65.30. 8,349,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

