Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,240.49 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00010867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $395,240.49 and approximately $21,771.22 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

