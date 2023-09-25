Sweat Economy Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.22 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and approximately $753,674.26 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,510,580,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,862,390,703 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

