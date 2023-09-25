Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SNCRL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

