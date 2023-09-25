Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of SNCRL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.99.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
