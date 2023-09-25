Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Trading 10% Higher

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 102,768,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 35,831,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.