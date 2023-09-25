TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 63,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

TAG Oil Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

