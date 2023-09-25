The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Sells £20,250 in Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) insider Robert Edward (Ted) Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £20,250 ($25,083.61).

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

LON CTY traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 400 ($4.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,906. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,115.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 404.46. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 432 ($5.35).

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,384.62%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

