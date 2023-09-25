The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

IGV stock remained flat at GBX 73.50 ($0.90) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.35 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.15. Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 78.64 ($0.96).

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

