Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 9 call options.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,374,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,976,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,186,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,321,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.