Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 8,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Truett-Hurst Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

