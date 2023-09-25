Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Up 1.3%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 385,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 387,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCNNF

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 1.3 %

About Trulieve Cannabis

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.