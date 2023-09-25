UFO Gaming (UFO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44,067.77

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $44,067.77 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

