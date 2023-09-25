Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $4.26 or 0.00016204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $48.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00244278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.23844216 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $40,932,443.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.