UPM-Kymmene Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8152 per share on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,257. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPMMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

