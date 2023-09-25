Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.23. 16,880,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 22,259,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

