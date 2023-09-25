Verge Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,291.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00245209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.52 or 0.00800716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00550901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00116869 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,501,475 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,501,469 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

