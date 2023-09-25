Verge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,235.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00245415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.96 or 0.00804103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00548484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00117349 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,505,413 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

