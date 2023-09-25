Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Down 1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.25 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.05). Approximately 1,583,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,949,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.07).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.55).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

