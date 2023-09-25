VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 2.8% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.22 million and $137,484.28 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,064,231,649,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,862,611,684,512 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

