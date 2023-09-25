Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently:

9/22/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2023 – Steven Madden had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00.

7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 449,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,278. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

