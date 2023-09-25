Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently:

  • 9/22/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 9/19/2023 – Steven Madden had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/14/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/6/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/16/2023 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/8/2023 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00.
  • 7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/27/2023 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 449,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,278. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

