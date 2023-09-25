WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $143.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00245048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

